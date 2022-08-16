Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who got married to Vicky Kaushal last December, recently sparked pregnancy rumours after being spotted at the Mumbai airport. Several videos of the Bang Bang actor recently surfaced online in which she was seen donning a loose sweatshirt and track pants.

Blame it on the bad camera angle, Katrina's get up or her walking style, netizens started to speculate on social media if the actor was pregnant. One user wrote, "Mommy to be soon! Can't wait to see Katrina's child," another shared, "She looks pregnant! Oh my god!". A third person wrote, "Pregnant I think."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Katrina shared a video of tricolor at her Mumbai home. Sharing the video, which was originally shared by her husband Vicky, the Bharat actor wrote, "Happy 75th Year of Independence 🇮🇳."

Katrina and Vicky, after dating discreetly for nearly two years, finally tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9 last year. They hosted an intimate wedding ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be back on the silver screen with the third installment of the 'Tiger' franchise, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She would also feature in Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Merry Christmas with South superstar Vijay Sethupati. Apart from this, Katrina has also been working on the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.