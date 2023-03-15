Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday today. While her fans are sharing beautiful edits on social media, wishes are pouring in for Alia from friends and family. Katrina Kaif, who shares a good bond with Alia, took to social media to pen a sweet birthday post for the Raazi actor.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Katrina shared a heartfelt post on Alia's birthday. Sharing a stunning throwback picture of Alia in a white pantsuit, Katrina wrote, "Happiest birthday Aluuuuu," followed by multiple heart emojis. She further wrote, "Keep being the wise ingenious soul that you are."

Talking about Alia and Katrina's friendship, the two actors get along really well despite Ranbir Kapoor's history with the Bharat actor. Alia has always maintained that she gets along well with Ranbir's ex-flames Karina and Deepika Padukone and there are enough instances to exemplify the shared admiration and love among these divas. Alia even gave a shout-out to Deepika for her stunning appearance at the recently concluded Academy Awards.

On the work front, Alia and Katrina will be seen sharing screen space in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The road trip drama will also star Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. The film was reportedly put on the back burner with the ladies caught up with their respective committed projects and Alia getting pregnant last year. Reports of Jee Le Zaraa being shelved also did rounds but were debunked by Priyanka during her last visit to India for the promotions of her haircare brand.