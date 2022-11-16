Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Karan Johar in a video capturing actor-producer talk are hilarious. The video announced that Vicky's upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera is heading for OTT release. With hashtag Fun Vicky, Karan's Dharma Productions is trying to cast new light on Vicky, who is known for doing intense roles. The announcement video also made Vicky and his actor wife Katrina Kaif indulge in social media banter.

Ditching the theatrical route, Kaushal's next Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pedenkar, will be releasing on OTT. Shashank Khaitan's film Govinda Naam Mera has taken the digital path for release and it will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

A fun video featuring Vicky and Karan Johar, who is the producer of the film was shared on Instagram, which was captioned: "Isski life me fun bhi hai, drama bhi hai, dukh bhi hai, masaala bhi hai aur range bhi hai! Can't wait for #FunVicky in Govinda Naam Mera. Coming soon. #GovindaNaamMeraOnHotstar (sic)."

The video features KJo and Vicky in a banter-filled conversation talking about the actor's choices of films. The filmmaker then said that he wants him to do a "fun" movie which Vicky doesn't find funny but was left with no option as the other offer was -- Student of the Year 3.

Soon after Vicky shared the video, his comment section was swamped by hilarious reactions. From his actor brother Sunny Kaushal to his wife Katrina, all are seemingly excited to see Vicky in a lighter film. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katrina wrote: "Love the fun Vicky @karanjohar you are hysterical." Reposting Katrina’s Instagram post, Vicky shared: "Tum toh roz hi dekhti ho #funVicky ko!;)"

The film will be Vicky's second digital release after his much-acclaimed film Sardar Udham. Makers of Govinda Naam Mera will be soon unveiling the new posters and official trailer of the film.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan and in director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri.