Mumbai: Actor and national crush Vicky Kaushal shared a candid video of himself grooving on the track Kya Baat Hai from his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera and said that his wife Katrina Kaif 'begs' him not post such clips on social media.

In the clip, he shared on Instagram, Vicky sits on a chair and just sways to the music, featuring him and Kiara Advani. Vicky wrote on Instagram, "My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can't help it. Hopefully one day she'll say... "KYAA BAAT HAII!!!"

Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 is the third song from Govinda Naam Mera, which is a revamped version of Harrdy Sandhu's track by the same name. Two other songs have also been released from the film titled Bana Sharabi and Bijli.

Earlier, Vicky talked about fitting into the "quintessential Bollywood hero" tag with all the song and dance in Govinda Naam Mera. "I think every actor out there including myself is out there to prove themselves as an actor in a holistic way and of course in a Bollywood set up, that's what they say it's only after you do the song and dance and comedies you become a complete actor," said actor.

Vicky further added: "I always wanted to explore this and this was always inside me but I wanted to do this with the right script and team. I am just happy that I got to do this with Shashank Khaitan in Govinda Naam Mera."

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. It has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and will relase on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.