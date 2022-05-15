Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently holidaying in New York. Taking to Instagram, Vicky and Katrina, dropped glimpses of their vacation. While Vicky has dropped an adorable picture with his friends, Katrina treated her fans with a glimpse of her a 'very American Saturday.'

Vicky and Katrina are having a gala time in New York if their social media feed is anything to go by. After documenting their visit to Priyanka Chopra's restaurant on social media, Katrina has now shared a set of two images wherein she is seen playing bowling alley. Sharing the pictures she wrote, "A very American Saturday 🎳."

On the other hand, Vicky is apparently catching up with his college friends. The Uri actor has shared a picture posing with his buddies and captioned it with, "Batch 2005." Vicky apparently hung out with his friends from his engineering days. For unversed, the actor is a graduate in Electronics and Telecommunications from Mumbai's Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting movie lineup. Vicky Kaushal will star in Govinda Nam Mera with Boomi Pedneker and Kiara Advani. He also owns an untitled movie of Laxman Utekar starring Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will appear in Sam Bahadur of Meghna Gulzar.

On the other hand, talking about Katrina Kaif, the actor has Tiger 3 in the pipeline, starring Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

