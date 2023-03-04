Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to post pictures of her, which she shot post her shoot. The actress on the social media site shared three pictures with the caption "Just a little post-pack-up posing." Katrina has a distinct style which makes her stand apart from her counterparts. The photo session post her pack-up is proof of her comfy and effortless style.

The Ek Tha Tiger actress opted for a casual look with a white coloured tank top and blue coloured denim shorts. The actress also wore a denim shirt on top. She did not button it and kept it casual with a knot in the front. She chose to keep her tresses open, maintaining her signature hairstyle, with minimal makeup and glossy pink lips.

As soon as the actress posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. Fans took to the comment section and poured their love for her. "Nice pics", wrote a user. Another user wrote, "Queen is back". Another fan of hers wrote: Beautiful. Taking to the comment section, Jitesh Pillaai, an entertainment journalist, dropped a heart emoji. Vaani Kapoor followed suit and likewise commented with a red heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: "Wowwww finally. we missed you !! Where were you for so long !!!! Don't abandon your fans like this & please be more active !!" "I missed you so so soo much !! Great to see a recent picture of yours and more so because you are well !!," wrote another fan of the Bollywood actress. On the work front, apart from 'Tiger 3', Katrina will also be seen in director Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' alongside south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

