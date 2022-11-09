Hyderabad: With the commercial success of his films and an interesting lineup of projects, Kartik Aaryan is on roll, to say the least. The actor, who already has half a dozen films at various levels of production, is said to be returning where it all started.

The actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Satyanarayan Ki Katha and treating his fans with promotional assets from his upcoming thriller Freddy, is all set to bring back the magic of Pyaar Ka Punchnama. According to reports, Kartik has agreed to reunite with Luv Ranjan for the third installment of Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 might happen once director Luv Ranjan is relieved from the responsibilities of his yet untitled Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. In fact, the makers have been mulling over ideas over the years to take the franchise forward. Luv will reportedly commence work on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 post the release of Ranbir and Shraddha’s next which is said to have a cameo by Kartik.

Meanwhile, Kartik is busy garnering praise over the teaser of Freddy. The actor on Tuesday released an intriguing teaser of the taut thriller helmed by Shashanka Ghosh. For Kartik, the titular character was quite difficult to pull off because of the complex nature of the film's script. The actor admitted that the role gave him the opportunity to explore his dark side.

Meanwhile, the actor also has Rohit Dawan's Shehzad, Satyanarayan Ki Katha helmed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and Hansal Mehta's dorectorial Captain India in his kitty. Cherry on the top, he will also headline Kabir Khan's untitled next.