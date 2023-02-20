Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is known for sharing social media posts with hilarious caption. The actor on Monday shared a monochrome video which appears to be from a brand endorsement. Without divulging much, Kartik shared the video with a tongue in cheek caption which seemingly backfired as netizens are trolling the actor over his words.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a video wherein he is seen donning a vest and posing while heavy music plays in the background. The video ends with a line "Chumbak hai, bhai!" which is also caption alongside the video on Kartik's Instagram page. While the actor looks dashing in latest video, the netizens seemingly are more interested in the caption than his looks.

Soon after Kartik shared the video, a section of social media users started trolling the actor taking a dig at his latest release Shehzada. Hinting at the same a user wrote, "But fhir bhi koi Chipak nahi raha Movie ko hi dekhlo Apni 😂😂," while another said, "Chumbak shehzada main kam nahi kiya bhai." Amid the trolls, Karitk also garnered heaps of compliments from his fans.

Meanwhile, Kartik's latest release Shehzada did not take off as expected. The film is facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The makers introduced buy one ticket, get one free offer but it did not help much to lure the audience.

After Shehzada, Kartik will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha which reunites him with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India and Kabir Khan's upcoming film in his kitty.