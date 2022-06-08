New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan, who is currently enjoying the success of his recent blockbuster hit movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', recently shared an adorable good night selfie post on Tuesday for his fans on Instagram.

Alongside the post, Kartik added a quirky caption with an important Covid message for his fans. In the selfie, Kartik was seen dressing in a classic black shirt while doing the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' signature hand gesture. He wrote, "Rooh baba ki taraf se goodnight. Also Mask Up guys"

Kartik is quite active on social media; he keeps his fans and followers updated with his personal and professional lives. Rooh Baba a.k.a Kartik Aaryan always entertains his fans with quirky captions and posts. Even when he is home in quarantine, the actor never misses a chance to engage with his fans. Recently, when the actor shared his selfie, fans reacted and wish him a speedy recovery from Covid.

The fans and followers dropped their love and wishes for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on his Instagram post. Director-choreographer Bosco Martis, dropped a comment over Kartik's post. He wrote, "Be negative soon". Another comment by choreographer, Piyush Bhagat read, "Once you get negative then we can jam a session on Mask off by future nice track tho". His fans also reacted to his post. One fan wrote, "Looking dashing sir !! Just like #roohbaba. I hope you get well soon." Another user wrote, "Good night rooh baba ji".

Kartik Aaryan, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, informed his fans about this news through a post on his Instagram handle. Due to Covid, the actor was unable to attend the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)