Hyderabad (Telangana): Fans of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan went berserk as the two recently hugged and interacted with each other at an event earlier this month. The video of SRK and Kartik went viral on social media and everyone was curious about what the two stars spoke about on the red carpet.

In a video posted by paparazzo account, the two actors can be seen dressed in all white, standing next to a bike. They leaned forward to hug each other after which SRK affectionately patted Kartik's cheeks the former smiled. They had a brief conversation in the full media glare but what did they share no one knew until now.

Aaryan was asked about the viral video in a recent interview. When asked what was his conversation with King Khan, Kartik said, "I asked, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 dekhi ke nahi, sir (Did you watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or not?).'" When asked about SRK’s response, the actor said, "He replied, ‘Dekhi hai beta bahut accha hai tu usme (I watched the film son and you are very good in it).'"

Earlier, a few media reports had suggested that Kartik had moved out of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan-owned Red Chillies Productions film titled Freddy, which was supposed to be directed by Ajay Bahl. Following such reports, the fans of both the actors were divided. But, the recent occasion brought the two groups together with many of them addressing the stars as the King and Prince of Bollywood.