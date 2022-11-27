Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his upcoming film, Freddy. During the promotional spree, Kartik was asked to reveal a quality of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday that he would like to receive as a gift on his birthday. Kartik, who has worked with Sara and Ananya earlier was also linked to them romantically at different points in time.

In the middle of Freddy's promotions, Kartik got a googly from an interviewer who was seemingly curious to know a personality trait of quality he would like to imbibe from his alleged former girlfriends Sara and Ananya.

When asked about Sara, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said it would be her vocabulary. Elaborating more on the same, Kartik said Sara is very articulative and he admires that about his Love Aaj Kal co-star. It was rumoured that Sara and Kartik were dating each other during Love Aaj Kal shoot, and that they split before the film's release.

Talking about a personality trait that he admires about Ananya, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor said that she is very affable. "She is very sweet as a person and gets along with everyone. It's a rare quality that and really admire that about her." For unversed, Kartik and Ananya were rumoured to be dating after working together on the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh but the romance was short-lived.

Interestingly, Ananya was also spotted at Kartik's birthday bash last week. Kartik seemingly doesn't share a cordial relationship with his former girlfriends Sara and Janhvi Kapoor but Ananya has managed to be friends with him even after parting ways as a couple.

On the film front, Kartik has an interesting lineup for 2023. The actor will also be seen in director Rohit Dhawan's family entertainer Shehzada, a musical romantic saga Satyaprem Ki Kahta, director Hansal Mehta's Captain India and Kabir Khan's next.