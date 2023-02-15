Hyderabad: Bollywood's rising star Kartik Aaryan is said to be a lover boy off the screen. Ever since the SarTik episode, the buzz around Kartik's alleged romance keeps rumour mills working overtime. The actor makes girls go weak on their knees with his charming personality but he is yet to find the one who sets his heart on flutter.

Kartik is busy with promotions for his upcoming film Shehzada. The actor is on a city-hopping spree to promote the film with which he will also mark his debut as a producer. During a promotional interview, Kartik was asked about his love life and what is his currants relationship status.

The actor said that he is single rumours about his budding romance with Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan keep making headlines nonetheless. In an earlier interview, the actor had said that he wants to dedicate all his time to his work and focus on building an impressive filmography hence doesn't have time to nurture relationship.

In the latest interview, Kartik, however, did not mind revealing the qualities that he looks for in a potential partner. For Love Aaj Kal actor, the wavelength has to be matched while sense of humour too is equally important. Kartik said respect in a relationship is also an important aspect while unconditional love tops the list.

Shehzada aside, Kartik has a slew of interesting films lined up. The actor will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani while he has another romantic film Aashiqui 3 in his kitty. In Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Kartik will be seen essaying the role of a pilot. Following this, he will appear in Kabir Khan's yet-to-be-titled film.