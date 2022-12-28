Hyderabad: Actor Kartik Aaryan had a busy 2022 with two releases this year and juggling sets of his upcoming films. After a successful year, Kartik is now on a much-needed break. The actor has jetted off to Paris to celebrate the New Year.

On Tuesday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the French City. In one of the pictures, he is seen standing against a scenic background. "Paris, Je t'aime (Paris, I love you)," he captioned the post. One can also spot the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Reacting to the picture, a social media user commented, "Love the view and you," while another said, "Shehzada is ruling."

Once he is back from the Paris holiday, Kartik will be back to the sets of Shehzada and Satya Prem Ki Katha. Before heading for the holidays, he was busy shooting for Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. Prior to that, Kartik was in Gujarat for the Satyaprem Ki Katha shoot.

Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha, both films are touted to be family entertainers. Helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is slated to release on February 10, 2023. The film is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's 2020 blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha, which marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara Advani after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is scheduled to hit big screens on June 29, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's next Captain India. Another interesting project in Katrtik's kitty is Hera Pheri 3. After the news of Akshay Kumar stepping away from Hera Pheri 3 made rounds, actor Paresh Rawal in November confirmed that Kartik will be starring in the comedy film.