Kartik Aaryan lets female fan smear his face with colour, grooves to Munda Sona Hoon Main in Dallas
Hyderabad: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan jetted off to the USA last week. The actor has been sharing pictures from his holiday on social media. While in the USA, the actor also marked his presence at a Holi event in Dallas. Kartik has had an underperforming release in Shehzada but his stardom is seemingly unfazed by the fate of his debut production.
#KartikAaryan Mania in Dallas, USA ..— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 5, 2023
Huge crowd greets the star at Holi Celebration. pic.twitter.com/LanDK4BPxL
Kartik's pictures and videos from the Dallas Holi event have taken over the internet. From a girl writing "I love you Kartik" on the glass of his car to a little fan coming on stage and saying "I love you," Twitter is flooded with Kartik's videos from the Dallas Holi event. One such viral video shows Kartik allowing a female fan to smear his face with colour.
So adorable and precious! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰#KartikAaryan https://t.co/2qwjPq0VdY— TaraSK (@T__Khan_) March 6, 2023
The crowd went berserk even before the actor could emerge from his car and when he took selfies with the crowd from atop the vehicle, loud cheer and hooting filled the atmosphere. The actor also enthralled the audience with his cool dance moves. From nailing his signature Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hook steps to dancing to the tunes of Shehzada song Munda Sona Hoon Main, Kartik left no stone unturned to entertain the audience at the event. The actor also took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses of "Desh wali Holi in Pardesh."
Colors looks more beautiful on Kartik Aaryan ❤️— its_kartikaaryan👑 (@itskartikaaryan) March 5, 2023
Sonu vibes! #KartikAaryan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/BV74DWCEqD
Our sona munda makes the crowd go Crazyyyyy with his absolute awesome dance moves on #MundaSonaHoonMain in Dallas Grand Holi Celebration 😍❤️🔥— Mrittika Dey (@Koki_s_mrittika) March 5, 2023
Loved the vibe🤙#KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/u62o71wo3e
On the film front, Kartik will next be seen in the romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha. The upcoming film will reunite Kartik with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. The actor also has an interesting lineup of films for the next two years and the list includes Captain India, Aashiqui 3, Kabir Khan's untitled film, and the recently announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.