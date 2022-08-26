Mumbai (Maharashtra): Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha will hit the theatres countrywide on June 29, 2023, the makers announced on Friday. Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's release date in a post on Twitter.

"Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023 #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha" read the tweet. Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala. The film marks a reunion between Aaryan and Advani, who most recently featured in horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide. The film was earlier titled as Satyanarayan Ki Katha and had sparked controversy due to its title. On Kiara's birthday in July, Kartik revealed that the name of their upcoming project has been changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Meanwhile, Kartik is busy shooting for Shehzada, which he termed as his biggest commercial film so far. The actor also has Freddy opposite Alaya F ready for release. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. List of Kartik Aaryan upcoming films also includes Hansal Mehta's Captain India.

READ | Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan Bom Diggy Diggy dance goes viral

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Kiara is also said to be reuniting with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra for an upcoming film which is being kept under wraps.