Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. He will headline Aashiqui 3, the third instalment of the hit franchise. The film will be helmed by Anurag Basu. The makers are yet to announce the leading lady for the film.

Happy to be on board for Aashiqui 3, Kartik said, "The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I've been a big fan of Anurag Basu's work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways."

Anurag Basu, too, expressed his happiness. "Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2 were emotions for the fans that have remained in hearts till date, the aim is to carry the legacy ahead in the best possible way. It'd be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit and determination towards his work and I'm truly looking forward to this one," Basu added.

The original film, which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, had released in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box office success.

The second part of the musical love story was a spiritual successor rather than a direct sequel and the third part will continue in that vein. Pritam, who has a long and successful working relationship with Basu, having composed the hit scores of several of his films, will provide the songs.