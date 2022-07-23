Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada in Haryana. The actor, who is basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had hundreds of visitors on Shehzada set as his fans in Haryana thronged Shehzada set to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

In a viral video from Shehzada schedule in Haryana, fans are seen hooting and cheering to make Kartik notice their presence. Upon arriving on the set, the actor, who is known for having a strong bond with his fans, walked towards the gate where his fans were waiting for him. He shook hands with many and obliged them with pictures.

Speaking of Shehzada, the film recently got a new release date. Last week, Kartik took to his Instagram to share the release date and wrote, "Shehzada Returns Home. Feb 10th 2023''. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is touted as an action-packed family musical film.

Kartik aside, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of Shehzada. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik recently announced that he has signed a project with Sajid Nadiadwala's production house which will be helmed by Kabir Khan. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is speculated to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production based on true events.

Kartik will also be seen in Freddy opposite Alaya F. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is touted to be a romantic thriller. He also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India in his kitty. Bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, the film revolves around India's most successful rescue operations from a war-torn country.