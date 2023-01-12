Hyderabad: The makers of Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Shehzada' unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited comedy action drama musical on Thursday. Kartik is seen showcasing his action-hero avatar, beating the goons and sending them flying like a true blue mass hero, exuding infectious energy and charm!

The 'Shehzada' trailer showcases impeccable comic timing between Paresh Rawal and Kartik Aaryan. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. 'Shehzada' features music by ace music director Pritam Chakraborty. 'Shehzada' marks the second collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon after their 2019 romantic comedy 'Luka Chuppi'.

'Shehzada' will mark first release of 2023 for Kartik, who has had a successful year last year with commercial hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and widely appreciated OTT release Freddy. The actor has already announced that the film will be a blockbuster hit. During a group interview, Kartik had said that after the response that they have got for 'Shehzada' teaser, he feels that the film will be a huge hit.

The Rohit Dhawan directorial is all set to release on February 10th, 2023. 'Shehzada' is the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Allu Arjun starrer blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', directed by Trivikram Srinivas. 'Shehzada' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind S Radha Krishna, Aman Gill. With 'Shehzada', Kartik is all set to begin a new chapter in his career. The actor, who is having a golden run at the box office, is gearing up to turn producer. The makers of 'Shehzada' released a statement announcing Kartik's entry into production. He will be co-producing Shehzada with Bhushan Kumar and Allu Arvind.