Mumbai (Maharashtra): Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming movie Satyanarayan Ki Katha has received a new title. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Aaryan revealed the film has been retitled Satyaprem Ki Katha as he wished co-star Advani on her 30th birthday.

"Happy Birthday Katha!! Tumhaara SatyaPrem #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani" the actor alongside a still from the movie. Replying on Aaryan's post, Advani wrote, "See you on set Sathuu #SatyapremKiKatha"

Billed as a "soulful musical love saga", the film is directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal. Co-produced by Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will mark the first collaboration between Kartik and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Talking about the film and working with Sameer, Kartik had earlier said that the film brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. "It's also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining. Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National Award," added Kartik.

Aaryan and Advani most recently featured together in horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.