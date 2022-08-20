Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan brought their best foot forward as they grooved to the number Bom Diggy Diggy. In the clip, Varun can be seen rocking a plain white t-shirt and blue jeans as he matched steps with Kartik who is dressed in a grey printed T-shirt paired with a brown jacket and blue jeans.

The song Bom Diggy Diggy is from Kartik's blockbuster film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which released in 2018. The film also stars Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha. In the viral video, Varun and Kartik are seen enjoying the moment at what appears to be a party.

Kartik and Varun's camaraderie made headlines earlier too. During an award gala in June, Varun seemingly tried to play cupid between the ex-flames Sara Ali Khan and Kartik. In a video that spread like a wildfire, Varun was seen pulling Sara's hand and leaving her with Kartik in front of a full media glare. This gesture of Varun had left Sara and Kartik's fans hopeful of the former couple's reunion which is apparently unlikely to happen.

On the film front, Kartik recently delivered the biggest opening of the year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is now all set to be seen on the big screens with his next, Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, who is Varun's elder brother. Kartik also has Freddy, Captain India, Satyaprem Ki Katha and an untitled project with Kabir Khan in pipeline.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Raj Mehta's multi-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo, is all set to be seen in horror comedy Bhediya by Amar Kaushik and Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.