Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is currently riding high on the success of his last horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently took to his social media to share the first look from his upcoming film Shehzada in which he stars opposite actress Kriti Sanon. This move can widen his apparent fallout with filmmaker Karan Johar.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik on Saturday shared his first look as he also announced the new release date of the film which was previously slated to release on November 4. He wrote in the caption, "Shehzada Returns Home Feb 10th 2023".

Kartik's announcement sent ripples through the tinseltown as Shenzada will now clash with the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. KJo is returning to the big screen almost six years after his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, though he has doled out anthologies on OTT platforms in these six years, teaming up with Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

Kartik and Karan reportedly had a falling out in 2021, while working together on Dostana 2. Kartik was to star with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2, but the actor was dropped from the project. Karan's Production House Dharma Productions officially announced Kartik's exit from the film "due to professional circumstances."

Shehzada's release clash with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will witness his star power fighting it out with KJo's return as director and the might of starcast including Ranveer and Alia.

Shehzada is helmed by directed by Rohit Dhawan, who is the brother of Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and the son of veteran director David Dhawan. The film's cast also includes Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Ankur Rathee. It features music by hitmachine Pritam. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, Shehzada is a remake of the Telugu superhit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.