Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Karisma Kapoor is set to feature in Brown, a project directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame. Backed by Zee Studios, Brown is based on the book City of Death by Abheek Barua. The makers are yet to specify whether the project is a feature film or a web series. Billed as a neo noir crime drama set in the bustling city of Kolkata, Brown also stars Surya Sharma.

Kapoor, who plays the lead as a detective in the project, said she is looking forward to essaying a fiercely strong character in an intriguing story. "Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up...." the actor said in a statement.

READ | When Kareena, Babita and Karisma were 'left alone to fend' for themselves

Deo said the project is a character study that hasn't been seen before. "Brown is an extremely well-crafted story that gives me a chance to delve deeper into the human psyche and relationships," he said. "We've always taken pride in stories that have a global appeal and Brown The First Case will reinforce that. We are thrilled to have Karisma Kapoor as the leading actor on this project, and with Abhinay Deo driving it, we are looking forward to setting new benchmarks in storytelling," added Shariq Patel, CBO Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Karisma, who ruled the big screens in 90s, was last seen playing the lead in 2012 release Dangerous Ishhq. She did cameos in Bombay Talkies and Zero but was missing from the league for nearly a decade. The actor made her OTT debut with the web series Mentalhood in 2020.

(With agency inputs)