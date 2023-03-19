Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview spoke about her and her husband Saif Ali Khan's equation with the paparazzi after several incidents of infringement by the photographers were reported. The Jab We Met actor said that she is fine with the pap culture, but it is her husband who gets a little annoyed. Although both Saif and Kareen have maintained a friendly rapport with the paparazzi till now, it is recently that the actor had to draw a line with them.

Kareena was asked if Saif and she were planning to change their relationship with the paparazzi to which the actor said that she is not drawing any lines. The actor further said that Saif gets a little irritable as she poses for paps and entertains them, while he maintains a distance. She revealed that Saif does ask her why she poses for them. To which the actor responds by saying: what else am I supposed to do anyway? She only wishes the kids not to be photographed while they go for extracurricular activities.

This comes after Saif had a little altercation with the paps stationed outside his house at 2 AM. On finding the paps barging into the building compound and flashing cameras at them, the Vikram Vedha actor has sarcastically said: Do one thing, follow us to our bedroom. Following this, there were reports that the guard of the building was fired for negligence. However, Saif, who does not ordinarily responds, issued a statement saying no one was fired.

Defending the guard, the actor said that it was not the watchman's fault. Rebuking rumours, Saif clarified that no legal action was initiated against the photographers. However, the fact remained that they entered the privately owned property through the gate, got past the security guard, completely invaded their space, and then set up 20 cameras and lights to watch them. This is wrong behaviour, and everyone needs to set boundaries, he added.

