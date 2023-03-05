Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Sunday. The actress took to Instagram to post a not-so-recent family picture to wish Ibrahim. Ibrahim turned 22 this Sunday and several family members of the Pataudi family took to social media to wish the birthday boy.

Kareena Kapoor wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 22nd birthday with a throwback family picture

Kareena posted a family picture in her story section and tagged Ibrahim writing: "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and most handsome boy." The actress uploaded the picture with a pink heart emoticon with Love You written in it. The picture is from Saif's birthday celebration last year at their home in Mumbai. Kareena even edited the picture a little bit and added a birthday boy cap on Ibrahim's head.

Saba Pataudi takes to Instagram to wish nephew Ibrahim Ali khan on his birthday.

In the image shared by the Bollywood diva, Saif is seen standing at the leftmost corner with Ibrahim on his side. Ibrahim has extended his hand to lightly hold on to Kareena's two sons, Taimur (5) and Jeh (2). The picture is from the living room with a birthday cake decked up on the coffee table.

Meanwhile, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif's elder sister also took to Instagram to wish Ibrahim as he turned a year older. Sharing a solo picture of his nephew Ibrahim, Saba wrote: "My handsome nephew...Happy Birthday! I love you. You're a real gentleman and I'm SO proud...! Keep Shining!"

Ibrahim Ali is the younger brother of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and the eldest son of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Currently, Ibrahim is working on the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as one of the assistant directors.

