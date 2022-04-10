New Delhi: Be it traditional attire or a western ensemble, Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses a chance to impress spectators with her sartorial choices. The Bollywood diva recently sent social media into a frenzy by sharing drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot. The Good Newwz actor looked sizzling hot in a black jumpsuit with a criss-cross back design. Carrying her signature smokey eye makeup with glossy lips, Bebo kept her hair straight loose. She accessorized the outfit with golden hoop earrings and a golden coloured wristwatch.

Kareena's post accumulated more than six lakh likes within a few hours of being shared. Several fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments for the 41-year-old actor. Her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Looking amazing Bebo." Ekta Kapoor also commented, "How r u looking this good n this thin sooooooooopeerrrrbbbbbbbbbbb."

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan to produce, star in Hansal Mehta's thriller

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Apart from this, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with Sujoy Ghosh's untitled next. Kareena is also all set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film which she will co-produce with Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms.