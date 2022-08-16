Hyderabad (Telangana): As Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 52nd birthday on Tuesday, his wife Kareena Kapoor shared a heartfelt birthday post to wish her husband. The Heroine actor posted a set of two pictures on Instagram wherein Saif is seen at his goofy best. Along with the pictures, the Jab We Met star wishes the "jaan" of her life on his 52nd birthday.

Sharing a birthday post for Saif, his gorgeous wife wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world ♥️You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn’t want it any other way..These pictures are proof 🤣🤣♥️." Kareena, who is the queen of pout, also admitted that her husband's pout game is better than hers. "I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine …♥️♥️ What say guys? #Birthday Boy#My Saifu ♥️," she concluded.

Soon after Kareena shared the post, her friends from the industry started pouring love for Saif on his birthday. Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday Saifuuuu❤️❤️❤️," while Amrita Arora commented, "Saifuuuuu❤️❤️❤️." Saif's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai ❤️ May u achieve the heights you dream of and keep ... grinning!! Lots of love."

On the work front, Saif will next be seen starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha which is being helmed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri, who directed the original film. Radhika Apte is also a part of the Hindi version.