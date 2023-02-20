Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor share pictures from Anissa Malhotra's baby shower
Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neetu Kapoor on Sunday, shared pictures of Armaan Jain's and Anissa Malhotra's baby shower function. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a story with an image of her sister-in-law Anissa. She captioned the picture, "With the gorgeous mamma-to-be." Kareena wore a grey-purple-coloured suit for the 'godh bharai'.
She matched the lovely suit with a pair of matching juttis, and a mauve-hued clutch. The actress opted for a sleek bun for the occasion. Kareena completed her look with a bindi and ruby jewel studs for the regal ethnic look. Contrastingly, the mom-to-be was clad in a blue embroidered saree. In the picture shared, Anissa Malhotra had a rose garland around her neck.
Neetu Kapoor also took to Insta and posted a picture from the 'godh bharai'. Treating her fans with a group picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ritu Nanda's daughter Nitasha Nanda, and Armaan Jain's mother Rima Kapoor, she captioned the image, @anissamalhotrajain godh bharai god bless." Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra got hitched in February 2020. Their reception party was a grand affair with many B-town celebrities attending it. They are now expecting their first child together. Their baby shower was a family affair with close near and dear ones.
On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing the screen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in 'The Crew'. Super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor are producing the movie. The project is helmed by Rajesh Krishnan. Apart from 'The Crew', Kareena will be seen in the Sujoy Ghosh-directed thriller based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor recently announced the completion of her film, 'A Letter to Mr. Khanna'.