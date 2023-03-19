Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a Kenyan holiday is known. The actor along with her family is unwinding in Masai Mara National Reserve. Kareena, who is an ardent social media user, has been sharing some stunning pictures on Instagram from her family holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and kids.

On Sunday, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to treat her fans with a glimpse of her Masai Mara visit. The actor opted for a relaxed look as she enjoys some quality time with her family. Donning a blue shirt which she teamed up with black pants. In one of the pictures shared by Kareena, her younger son Jeh Ali Khan is seen surrounded by ladies of the Maasai community. Sharing Jeh pictures with a group of women from one of the famous tribes of Africa, Kareena wrote, "Jeh baba the ladies man."

Kareena Kapoor feels Jeh Ali Khan is 'ladies' man' as she shares little munchkin's pictures from Masai Mara

Earlier, the actor dropped a beautiful click of her husband Saif from vacation and wrote, "It's too hot in the Mara." The actor also posted a picture of herself wherein she was seen posing against a jeep and wrote, "It's called Safari Chic." Going by her pictures, the Pataudi family is having a blast on their Masai Mara vacation.

Saif Ali Khan in Masai Mara

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor produced The Crew. The film also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. The actor has also wrapped up the shoot for Sujoy Ghosh's Hindi adaption of The Devotion Of Suspect X. Kareena aside, the thriller will also feature Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.