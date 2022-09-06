Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently announced that they are expecting their first child. On Monday, Karan dropped a hug featuring his lovely wife on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Hate Story 3' actor treated fans with a cute mushy picture.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "All mine!!! #monkeylove." In the picture, the cute couple was seen smiling for the camera while hugging each other. Bipasha was seen dressed in a black sheer dress while his hubby was seen wearing a cream coloured printed oversized shirt.

As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Bipasha dropped a sweet comment. She wrote, "Cutie pie." One of the users wrote, "You guys are adorable." Another comment reads, "Wowwww."

Bipasha and Karan, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. She took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy.

"A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote. Alongside the note, she shared a few images from her maternity shoot with her hubby.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.