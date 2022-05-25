As Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 today, director Farah Khan dropped a beautiful video for his friend.

Farah Khan wished birthday boy Karan Johar in a unique style. Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a video, which gave fans a peek into Karan's vast walk-in closet. She captioned the video, "Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend i hav #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said "Oh My God".. letting him hav the last word on his birthday".

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture and said that she wants to celebrate by dancing like never before. Kareena shared an old photograph posing with Karan on Instagram. In the image, the two seem to be trying to pout. Taking a dig at their own pout game, Kareena captioned the image: "I don't know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in well what the hell.. it's us you and me me and you..forevera love like no other. Let's dance tonite like never before acause it's my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar No one like you."

His closest friend Malaika Arora dedicated a video collage to the filmmaker, who she said has a "heart of gold." Malaika posted a video collage, which features Karan and the 'Chaiyyan chaiyyan' girl from various parties, shows and events. Alongside the clip, she wrote: "Happy 50th birthday to the one n only @karanjohar #heartofgold."

Karan Johar's most favourite Alia Bhatt also took it to her Instagram to express her love for Karan and wish her on achieving a milestone in his life. Sharing a series of pictures, the actor wrote, "to the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor! HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!! I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle"

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adwani also shared a video from the sets of their upcoming movie "JugJugg Jiyo", directed by Karan Johar and wished him on his special day.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to celebrate his 50th birthday by throwing a grand birthday bash for the entire film fraternity. To celebrate this milestone, he would be hosting this grand bash at Yash Raj Studios. (With inputs from agencies)