Mumbai: Bollywood ace filmmaker Karan Johar, on Thursday shared some new still of veteran actor Dharmendra from the sets of 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani'. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the post which he captioned, "Happy Birthday to a mega star with the kindest heart and the warmest aura... its been an honour, pleasure and privilege to direct you Dharamji.... @aapkadharam ... you are a blessing to our film #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

In one of the pictures, Dharmendra could be seen sitting in a wheelchair, with Karan Johar sitting in front of him. Soon after the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director shared the snaps, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. Director and choreographer Farah Khan commented, "Most handsome hero Everr." "Biggest star of India with 100 plus successful films," a fan commented. Another fan commented, "Happy birthday to Dharam ji."

Helmed by Karan Johar 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra will also be seen in director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne 2' opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol. Apart from that, he also has director Sriram Raghvan's next 'Ikkis' along with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. (ANI)

