Mumbai (Maharashtra): Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said goodbye to Twitter as he wants to make space for more positive energies. Karan took to the micro-blogging website to share the news with his fans and followers.

"Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!," he wrote. It is not clear as to what made Karan take the step. However, the filmmaker has often been trolled on social media platforms over his movies and castings. His Twitter handle boasts of 17.2 million followers including a slew of Bollywood celebrities.

KJo is among the Bollywood celebrities who faces wrath of the social media at the drop of a hat. The tweeple also trolled him for going off Twitter. Netizens are asking Karan to "stop the trash called Koffee With Karan." Trolling Karan over his post, a user wrote, "Nobody is going to miss you except @iamsrk," while another said, "glad to hear this. goodbye."

Karan is not the first from Bollywood to go off the Twitter. Earlier, celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, Imran Khan and Rani Mukerji too have deactivated their Twitter handles despite huge following on the platform.

On the work front, Karan recently finished the seventh season of Koffee With Karan on Disney+ Hostar. The filmmaker, who is basking in the success of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, is currently busy with his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The family entertainer stars Ranveer Singh, Alia, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.