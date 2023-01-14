Mumbai: The trailer of Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada' has been trending ever since it was unveiled on Thursday. From fans to members of the film industry, almost everyone went gaga over the trailer. Surprisingly, filmmaker Karan Johar, too, heaped praises on team Shehzada.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote, "MASAALE SE BHARPOOR AUR ENTERTAINMENT KA ZABARDAST TADKA! CONGRATULATIONS TO TEAM SHEHZADA!"

What makes Karan's post attention-grabbing is his history with Kartik. Kartik and Janhvi were supposed to feature in KJo's Dostana 2 and the film's shooting had already begun. But Karan's production company Dharma Productions released an official statement, stating that the film would be recast. Neither Dharma Productions nor Kartik has provided any further information about the matter. Since then, Kartik and Karan have maintained a distance. However, now it seems like all is well between the two.

Coming back to 'Shehzada', the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. 'Shehzada' also marks the debut of Kartik as a producer. (ANI)