Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his movie Prithviraj opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. In a clip of the upcoming episode, Kapil was seen talking about Akshay romancing Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka on screen when he was in school. He said he has been sharing screen space with Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif when the host was in college.

Kapil said pointing toward Akshay now being cast opposite Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Manushi on screen: "We are born to just interview his heroines."

In Atrangi Re Akshay Kumar romanced Sara, who is 28 years younger than him. Ahead of Atrangi Re release, Sara and Akshay's pairing had sparked a debate in media and social networking platforms. Meanwhile, In his upcoming film Prithviraj, the 54-year-old actor is paired opposite 25-year-old Manushi Chhillar.

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role while Manushi plays Sanyogita.

