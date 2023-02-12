Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela triggered speculation about her casting in Kantara 2 when she shared a picture with actor-director Rishab Shetty. The actor gave netizens enough reasons to believe that she will be part of Kantara 2, but the sources close to the film hinted otherwise.

On Saturday, Rautela announced on social media with a picture with Rishab stating that she will be seen in the second installment of Kantara. Sharing the image with Rishab, the actor wrote, "#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RS."

A source close to the team Kantara, however, has come up with the clarification stating that all these rumours are baseless. The source close to the production house Hombale Films has revealed: "All the rumours around Urvashi Rautela cast in Kantara 2 are totally baseless and untrue."

"Recently, Urvashi Rautela just happened to be on the same premises as Rishab Shetty, where she requested to meet the Kantara fame and he politely obliged. She posted the picture clicked with him with a cryptic caption, giving rise to these completely false rumours."

READ | Urvashi Rautela says 'Kantara 2 loading' as she drops picture with Rishab Shetty, netizens says 'Pant nahi to Shetty sahi'

Kantara stars Rishab as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali (played by Kishore). The story is set and filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka. After the humungous success of Kantara, the makers have announced Kantara 2 which will be a prequel to the original.

Kantara 2 is yet to go on floors as the team is researching for the prequel. Announcing the film last week, Rishab said: "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara."

"What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details," Shetty said.