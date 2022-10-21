Mumbai: Director Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara, which has come in for praise from different places all over south India, is doing exceptionally well in the Hindi belt. Be it its Kannada version or Hindi version, its box office collections are something that is constantly breaking all records.

The film, which opened with a decent collection of Rs 1.27 crore net on the very first day in the Hindi market, increased its collections to end the second-day at Rs 2.75 crore. It ended day three, with a net collection of Rs 3.5 crore in the Hindi market.

Moreover, after its weekend, the film witnessed a reduction in ticket rates but not in its collections. On Monday, the film saw an impressive jump of 40 to 50 per cent in collections as compared to Friday with Rs 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market. It registered a net of Rs 1.88 Crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.95 crore on Wednesday and registered a steady growth with a net collection of Rs 1.90 crore in the Hindi market on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has heaped praise Kantara. She took to Instagram and posted a video of herself giving a review of the film. Kantara is the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and has received universal acclaim from critics and fans.

In the clip, Kangana said: "I have just come out watching Kantara with my family, and I am still shaking. What an explosive experience. Rishab Shetty, hats off to you. Writing, directing, acting, action brilliant, unbelievable!"

Kantara is set in coastal Karnataka and deals with the issue of land politics and man vs nature. "What a fine blend of tradition, folklore, indigenous issues. Such beautiful photography, action. This is what is cinema, what films are for," she added.

Kangana further said that she would not be able to 'recover' from the experience of watching the film for a week. "I heard so many people in the theatre say that they had never seen anything like this. Thank you for this film. I don't think I will recover from this experience for another week," she concluded.