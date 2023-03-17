Hyderabad: On March 17, the late actor will mark his 48th birth anniversary. Puneeth, affectionately referred to as Appu by his well-wishers and devoted followers, passed away in 2021 after having a severe heart attack while working out at a gym. Puneeth Rajkumar, an Indian actor, playback vocalist, producer, television host, and philanthropist, worked mostly in Kannada films. He was the youngest son of actor and matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and was raised in a filmy family.

He was among the most well-liked actors in the Kannada film industry. Having worked in more than 32 films as the protagonist, the actor won various honours, including five SIIMA Awards, six Filmfare Awards South, four Karnataka State Film Awards, and one National Film Award. On November 1, 2022, Puneeth received the state's highest civilian honour, the Karnataka Ratna, posthumously.

Here's taking a look back at the Kannada superstar's work to understand how he became the Power Star.

Appu

Appu: It is a romantic action comedy movie from 2002 that was made in Kannada by Puri Jagannadh. Rakshita and Puneeth Rajkumar were cast in the lead. Parvathamma, Puneeth's mother, and Rajkumar's family production company, Poornima Enterprises, produced the movie. Rakshita and Puneeth made their acting debut with this movie.

Veera Kannadiga

Veera Kannadiga: In 2004, Meher Ramesh made his directorial debut with the action drama Veera Kannadiga, which starred Puneeth Rajkumar and Anita Hassanandani. The movie was a financial hit.

Jackie

Jackie: Puneeth Rajkumar and Bhavana starred in the 2010 Indian action movie Jackie, which was produced by Soori and released in the Kannada language. It received positive reviews upon its 14 October 2010 release in Kannada and was named the Best Film of 2010 at the South Filmfare Awards.

Power

Power: It is a 2014 Indian action comedy movie in the Kannada language. It was the official remake of the 2011 Telugu film Dookudu, which was influenced by the 2003 German tragicomedy film Good Bye, Lenin! The film had Puneeth Rajkumar paired opposite Trisha.

Raajakumara

Raajakumara: Another great movie of Puneeth, it was written by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Productions. The film starred Priya Anand and Puneeth Rajkumar as the lead. The movie opened in theatres on March 24, 2017, after receiving favourable reviews from critics and viewers. It rose to become the sixth-highest-grossing Kannada movie at the time of its release until K.G.F: Chapter 1 overtook it.

Also read: Puneeth Rajkumar conferred 'Karnataka Ratna' posthumously