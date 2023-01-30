Mumbai: Actor-director-producer Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her next directorial Emergency, feels that the Indian audience have always loved the three Khans of Bollywood, and the success of Shah Rukh Khan's recent release Pathaan is a testimony to the same.

While taking to Twitter, Kangana, who recently made a comeback on the micro-blogging site, tweeted in response to a producer's tweet which read, "Big Congratulations to @iamsrk & @deepikapadukone for the runaway success of #Pathaan!!! It proves 1) Hindu Muslims love SRK equally 2) Boycott controversies don't harm but help the film 3) Erotica & Good music works 4) India is super secular".

Replying to the tweet, Kangana wrote: "Very good analysis. This country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans. And obsessed over Muslim actresses." Her tweet further mentioned, "So it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism. There is no country like Bharat in the whole world."

Her tweet on Pathaan success unleashed a troll attack on Twitter. Taking a dig at Kangana's tiff with Hrithik Roshan, a user even wrote, "Aisa nahi hai didi, this country loves Hrithik Roshan too.🤗🤗.."The actor was even advised to change her name to "Kainaat" and see if that works. "If you really think like this Kangana, let’s change your name from Kangana to Kainaat for just one movie and let’s see if that movie works out or not," wrote a user.

While another user reminded Kangana of the yesteryear superstars and wrote, "So you are saying India didn't give love to Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip kumar, Lata mangeskar, Raj kapoor, Devanand, Rishi Kapoor. Just taking the name of legends, there are much more in the list."

Pathaan has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day. So far, the action drama has collected Rs 429 crore worldwide.