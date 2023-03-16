Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has alleged that the info-based website Wikipedia has warped information about her, including her birthday and history. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor posted on her IG Story that her birthday is on March 23 and not on the mentioned date on the website which is March 20. She also stated that "Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists".

Kangana Ranaut says Wikipedia is 'hijacked by Leftists' as facts about her are wrong

In her story, Kangana said leftists have entirely taken over Wikipedia. The majority of facts about her, including her birthday, height, and background are completely false. And no matter how hard we work to fix it, it continues to be distorted, she said. On March 20, many radio channels, fan clubs, and well-wishers begin to send her birthday wishes, which she does not mind, however, she is pissed off at the information provided on Wikipedia since it's totally false and misleading. Kangana further clarified that her birthday is not on March 20 but on March 23.

Next week, Kangana will celebrate her 36th birthday. Last year, the actor gave her followers a peek into her 35th birthday. She took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures of her visit to the Vaishno Devi Temple with her sister Rangoli Chandel. She wrote in the caption that on the occasion of her birthday, she visited the holy shrine with her sister and received blessings from god.

On the professional front, Kangana has just completed shooting for Chandramukhi 2 opposite Raghava Lawrence. Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. Apart from this, Kangana also has the period drama film Emergency, action drama film Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita lined up.