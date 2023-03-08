Hyderabad: Bollywood's queen Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story section to share a tweet from the New York Film Academy, where the actress had undergone script writing training. The actress shared a throwback picture on Twitter following 9 years of the release of her film 'Queen.' The movie was critically acclaimed and acted as a boost in her career.

The actress attended the New York Film Academy for an 8-week long course in screenwriting in 2014. Earlier, looking back at the glorious days, the actress had shared a series of tweets, reminiscing about working on 'Queen'. The actor in her tweet had said that after a decade's battle, she was identified as an actor with Queen's success.

She further shared that she signed the movie only for the money at that time, and went to film school in New York. There the Dhaakad actress learned screenwriting and helmed a short film in California, all when she was just 24. Today, after 9 years of Queen, the actress shares that the film changed everything for her.

Her alma mater, the New York Film Academy also gave a big shout-out to one of its most brilliant students. The Film Academy re-shared Kangana's tweet and wrote that the academy can't wait to see what the 'Queen' does next. Talking about Kangana's upcoming projects, the actress has wrapped up the shoot of her ambitious project 'Emergency'. This will be her second biopic in which the actor will be essaying the role of the former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

