Kangana reminisces New York Film Academy days as Queen completes 9 years, gets shout-out from her alma mater
Hyderabad: Bollywood's queen Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story section to share a tweet from the New York Film Academy, where the actress had undergone script writing training. The actress shared a throwback picture on Twitter following 9 years of the release of her film 'Queen.' The movie was critically acclaimed and acted as a boost in her career.
The actress attended the New York Film Academy for an 8-week long course in screenwriting in 2014. Earlier, looking back at the glorious days, the actress had shared a series of tweets, reminiscing about working on 'Queen'. The actor in her tweet had said that after a decade's battle, she was identified as an actor with Queen's success.
Big shoutout to our Kangana Ranaut for showing everybody how it's done‼️— New York Film Academy (@NYFA) March 7, 2023
From an aspiring actor in Los Angeles to a brilliant filmmaker, actor, producer & writer in India, she is an inspiration to us all 🤩 Can't wait to see what this #NYFAAlum does next! @KanganaTeam https://t.co/9ftSG1dDUS
She further shared that she signed the movie only for the money at that time, and went to film school in New York. There the Dhaakad actress learned screenwriting and helmed a short film in California, all when she was just 24. Today, after 9 years of Queen, the actress shares that the film changed everything for her.
After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in Newyork (cont) https://t.co/bOnicdmKet— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021
Her alma mater, the New York Film Academy also gave a big shout-out to one of its most brilliant students. The Film Academy re-shared Kangana's tweet and wrote that the academy can't wait to see what the 'Queen' does next. Talking about Kangana's upcoming projects, the actress has wrapped up the shoot of her ambitious project 'Emergency'. This will be her second biopic in which the actor will be essaying the role of the former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Some pictures from NewYork film academy… pic.twitter.com/jYhr6J66x5— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2023
