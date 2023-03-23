Hyderabad: On Thursday, actress Kangana Ranaut turned 36. To celebrate, she started out on a positive note by apologising to those she had offended and shared a video message with her fans and followers. Kangana posted the video on Instagram wherein she was looking majestic in a green sari with her hair pulled up.

The Dhaakad actress began by thanking her parents, her spiritual gurus Sadhguru and Swami Vivekanand for their guidance. She then mentioned her shatrus (enemies) after that, saying: My enemies who have never let me rest up until now have kept me on the path to success. I will always be grateful to them for teaching me how to fight and stay strong.

The Panga actor went on to say: My plan is very straightforward, friends. My way of thinking is likewise quite straightforward. And I constantly wish for everyone's success. And because of this, I sincerely apologise to anyone I may have offended or upset by saying something in the national interest.

'Sneh, suvichaar (affection, happy thoughts)' was all she had to offer, the actor said. Prior to this, the Tanu weds Manu actor shared a post on Instagram to clear up any confusion over her real birthday. She alleged that her birthdate on the information-based website Wikipedia was incorrect and further in an Instagram Story clarified that her birthday is actually on March 23, not March 20, as stated on the website.

On the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up filming Chandramukhi 2. She will also be seen in the upcoming films The Incarnation: Sita, Manikarnika Returns: The Story of Didda, Emergency, and Tejas.

