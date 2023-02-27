Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut on Monday took social media by storm with her startling statements on the 'movie mafia' and how she feels targeted and isolated for not dancing to the tunes of those in power. Kangana took to Instagram Stories to share a series of posts wherein she is talking about how her upbringing gave her the spine to not give in to the temptations.

In her latest social media post, Kangana launched a fresh attack on the 'film mafia,' a term that she liberally uses for power players in Bollywood. The 35-year-old actor said her attitude has always been mistaken as arrogance while it is her upbringing that doesn't allow her to say yes to things that are against her value system.

Kangana also took a dig at Bollywood celebrities who perform at high-profile weddings. Ranaut further said that 'film mafia' called her names because she refrains from gossiping about others and has never "gone to heros' rooms." The actor further said that she is being harassed and targeted for standing on her own.

Kangana Ranaut says she 'didn't go to hero's room' like other girls, feels targeted by 'film mafia'

READ | "Predicted this 2 years ago": Kangana on Ajnala Police Station incident!

The actor, who donned a producer and director's hat for her upcoming film Emergency said that she put all that she had to make the film and has nothing to lose. She further said that cleansing the film industry is her purpose to be in the business. "Main Yahan aayi hoon rakshshon ka safaya karne (I've come here to exterminate demons)."

Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen playing an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas. She recently wrapped up shoot for her home production Emergency. Currently, Ranaut is busy shooting for P. Vasu-helmed Chandramukhi 2 which is a prequel superstar Rajinikanth and Jyothika Saravanan starrer 2005 released film.