Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut retorted sharply after Tiger Shroff released the teaser of the film 'Ganpath' and Bhusan Kumar's 'Yaariyan 2' as it clashed with her directorial film. Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Ganapath' released his film's teaser on Wednesday following the actress's sharp reaction.

Kanagana poured her angst in her tweets, "When I was looking for a date for Emergency release I saw this year movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on my post production timelines I zeroed down on 20th October, with in a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar (cont)"

Ranaut's second tweet continued "Announced his film on 20th October, entire October is free so is November, December and even September but today Mr Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on 20th October, ha ha lagta hai panic meetings ho rahi hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein (cont)..."

The 'Tanu weds Manu' actress did not stop there she tweeted again stating that she had announced the release date one month prior to the release its trailer of "Emergency" but now two movies are clashing with the release date of her movie. Kanagana's last tweet thread read, "Now release date for Emergency I will announce only one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai?? Yeh buri halat hai industry ki phir bhi itni durbuddhi, kya khate ho yaar tum sab, itne self destructive kaise ho?"

Kangana Ranaut's director cum actress cum producer of the film " Emergency" is going to be a very special film for her as she earlier said this film would help the young generation to understand the socio-political landscape of current India and its political history including Operation Blue Star and The Emergency.

She played the character of Indira Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India in the film 'Emergency'. However, the magnum opus film 'Ganapath' from the house of Vashu Bhagnani would be an action film starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan. Also, Bhusan Kumar's 'Yaariyan 2' film release of 2014's sequel film 'Yaariyan' to be screened on October 20.

Bollywood is all set to welcome three films to the theatres this Dushera with Kangana Ranaut's Emergency following Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan Ganpath and Bhusan Kumar's 'Yaariyan 2'. It surely would be interesting watching these films clash at the box office.