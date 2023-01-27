Hyderabad: "Love wins" was the larger message that Hindi film personalities, including Karan Johar, Pooja Bhatt and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, sent out following the success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Countering ''love trumps hate'' notion, Kangana Ranaut took to her recently revived Twitter handle and shared a series of tweets expressing her views on the same.

On Friday, Kangana took to social media to express her opinion on the popular views that associate Pathaan success with Left Wing politics. Taking to Twitter Kangana wrote, "All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, who is buying tickets and making it a success?"

She further lauded India's "love and inclusiveness" as in a country where eighty percent Hindus live and yet a film called "Pathan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISI in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India 🇮🇳 beyond hate and judgments that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies."

Kangana's tweets are seemingly a veiled dig at Karan Johar's Instagram post. On Thursday, Karan praised team Pathaan for crossing the Rs 100-crore mark in reported global earnings. "Hits beyond a century!!! Rs 100 crore and above in one day! GOAT mega star SRK, visionary and legendary YRF and Adi... Sid, Deepika, John!!! Wow. Love forever trumps hate! Mark this date..." the filmmaker wrote on his Instagram Stories.

READ | Pathaan box office collection day 2: SRK's action drama mints over Rs 235 cr worldwide

Kangana also replied to tweets of standup comedian Atul Khatri who took a sly dig at Modi on Twitter. Replying to Khatri, Kangana wrote, "If film industry doesn’t want to bear the burnt of political propaganda than they should condemn such propaganda using their films, tum khelo toh game hai hum khelein toh shame hai, aisa nahi chalega bhai… baad mein mat rona hum toh artists hai abhi se aukat mein raho."

The early response to the stylish spy thriller, also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham appears to be a shot in the arm for not only SRK but for Yash Raj Films and Bollywood reeling under the pandemic-induced losses, a series of box-office failures in 2022, and calls for a boycott by a section of people on social media and elsewhere.