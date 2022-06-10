Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday, gave her fans a tour of her second new home in Himachal Pradesh. In an Instagram post, Kangana revealed that the house has been made of river stones, local slates and wood. She also shared that she incorporated 'Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri' while designing her new house.'

"Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love decor and are curious about mountains architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional .... I built a new home it's an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries and wooden karigiri.... Have a look, also these pictures are clicked by an incredibly talented Himachali photographer @photovila1," Kangana captioned the post, dropping a string of images of her house.

Kangana's house has wooden crafted doors, huge paintings and posters adorning the walls. We can also sot a huge sofa set with comfortable cushions on it. A chandelier is also mounted while the floor has a thick carpet, adding to the hilly vibe. The three bedrooms, each in different colours, have king-size comfortable beds and huge windows to soak in the sun. The house also has a pool table.

In another post, Kangana is seen standing near a stairway by the side of a wall decked with beautiful paintings. She wrote that the wall is an ode to Himachal and its various traditions, art and people. "This wall is an ode to Himachal, it's various traditions, art and people.... All these pictures are clicked by Harnaam @photovila1 he also helped me decorate this wall..." she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in 'Emergency', which is based on the life of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from it, Kangana is also coming up with 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. (ANI)