Mumbai: With SS Rajamouli's recent interview with a media house saying that ‘religion is essentially a kind of exploitation’ gaining traction and undue criticism from a certain section of society, Padma Shri awardee Kangana Ranaut has come to his rescue. The actress took to Twitter to express her views on the matter. She defended the celebrated film director alleging that his image is being tarnished by the left wing.

Taking to Twitter, Ranaut asked everyone not to overreact to the news of Rajamouli saying that he is an atheist. Ranaut herself being a staunch believer in God, supported his stance by saying that it is alright not to carry saffron flags everywhere. She emphasised the fact that actions speak louder than words, hinting at his nationalistic movies and the recognition they have brought to the Indian culture.

She further said that being Hindu unduly attracts various kinds of attacks and trolling. Defending the director, the three times national award winner said that artists are vulnerable as even the so-called right-wing community does not extend much support.

Calling it propaganda of the leftists, she said that right-wing fools are used by the leftists to disintegrate and discredit the beliefs of strong-minded nationalists. Further taking an indirect dig at the left wing, the actress said that defaming Rajamouli is a conspiracy of the leftists. She went on say that even right-wing people are not supportive.

Suspecting foul play, the actress questioned, "How come this old interview suddenly mass mailed and is being published with same headlines with same agenda every where?" Hailing the south director, Ranaut said that she has the utmost respect for him. She even complimented his past film 'Bahubali' for glorifying our culture. In a recent interview, Rajamouli accepted being an atheist. He said that he keeps his personal opinions to himself and makes movies for entertainment.