Mumbai: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Monday lavished praise on actor Deepika Padukone for her appearance at the Oscars 2023. The Pathaan actor attended the Academy Awards as a presenter and took the opportunity to offer a special shout-out to RRR's power-packed song Naatu Naatu, which went on to win the Academy Award for the Best Orginal Song category. Everyone gave a standing ovation to the Naatu Naatu live performance at the Oscars.

Kangana took to her Twitter account and praised Deepika saying how beautiful she looks. Kangana said it is not easy to stand on such a prestigious platform keeping the entire country together, bearing its reputation and image on those delicate shoulders, and speaking so kindly and fearlessly. She said Indian women are the best, and Deepika is a shining example of this.

"How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best," Kangana tweeted.

Deepika took to the stage to introduce the song Naatu Naatu, which plays during a crucial moment in RRR, a film about the friendship between Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Further elaborating Naatu Naatu, she said that is a great song, and illustrates the anti-colonial sentiments of the movie.

Kangana's latest tweet lauding Deepika left many in shock as the Tanu Weds Manu actor had earlier criticized the latter on social media. During a promotional event for her reality program, Lock Upp, Kangana snapped when a journalist asked her a question regarding the Gehraiyaan actor. "The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches," wrote influencer Freddy Birdy in a post. The journalist then asked the Queen actor what she thinks about the situation.