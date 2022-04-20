Hyderabad (Telangana): Singham star Kajal Aggarwal and her businessman husband Gautam Kitchlu revealed the name of their newborn on Wednesday. Reports of Kajal delivering a baby boy went viral on Tuesday but the couple did not announce the news officially. After a day Gautam took to Instagram to reveal name of their son.

As reported earlier, the baby was born on Tuesday morning in a private hospital in Mumbai. Both the mother and the child are doing fine. Taking to Instagram, Gautam on Wednesday revealed son's name and wrote, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings ❤️🙏🏻 @kajalaggarwalofficial."

Kajal and Gautam announced the pregnancy in January. The couple tied the knot in October 2020. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Apart from this, she is waiting for the release of her movie 'Acharya' alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29.