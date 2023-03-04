Hyderabad: After the successful runs of the stunt-based reality show Kahtron Ke Khiladi, filmmaker Rohit Shetty is back with another season of the power-packed show. This season will mark the 13th run of the show. After much speculation, the show has announced its shoot date, which is to begin in May.

According to sources, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare have been approached for the show. Other names doing the rounds are of Uorfi Javed, Saundarya Sharma, Munawwar Faruqui, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Disha Parmar, Nakul Mehta, Archana Gautam, Avneet Kaur and other celebrities of the tinsel town.

The final contestants will fly down for the shoot in May. The show is slated to be aired on TV in July on Colors TV at 9:30 in the evening. However, concerning the final list of contestants/participants, no official confirmation has been made so far. There has been no comment on it from the channel, makers or touted contestants accepting or rejecting the offer.

The details of the show have been for now kept hush-hush. The only confirmed piece of news is Shalin Bhanot being approached for the show KKK13 by film director Rohit Shetty of Singham fame. Apparently, the ace filmmaker had gone to Bigg Boss house and offered Shalin KKK 13. Shalin had won a task after which he was introduced by Rohit Shetty as the season 13 debutant of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The television network, which will air Season 13 of KKK, has released a teaser, introducing Bhanot as the show's first contestant. Before departing from Bigg Boss 16, Rohit stated that more than one Bigg Boss 16 contestant would appear on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shalin, who was chastised by his fellow contestants, the audience, and even the host, Salman Khan, for being "fake," made it to the final five and now has been roped in for KKK 13 as well.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16 finale: Did Shalin Bhanot turn down Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Watch video