Hyderabad: Dadasaheb Phalke awardee and renowned director Kasinadhuni Viswanath passed away on late Thursday at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Several celebs expressed their grief over his demise. He was 92. The five-time national award winner was suffering from age-related ailments.

Calling himself an ardent fan of K Vishwanath, Kamal Haasan said, "Kalathapsvi K Viswanath gaaru, fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art."

Mourning demise of his "Guru," Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti (sic)."

Mammootty penned an emotional note, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathikiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones."

Taking to his Twitter handle, RRR director SS Rajamouli wrote, "Your signature on Telugu Cinema &art in general will shine brightly forever (rest was written in a regional language)."

Jr NTR extended condolence and wrote, "Vishwanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films like Shankarabharan and Sagara Sangam. The loss without him is never-ending. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace."

Sharing pictures of himself and late director K Viswanath, Anil Kapoor wrote, "K. Vishwanath Ji you taught me so much, being on set with you during Eeshwar was like being in a temple... RIP My Guru."

AR Rahman wrote, "Anjali tradition,warmth,heart,music,dance,love .....your movies filled my childhood with humaneness and wonder! #ripkviswanathji." He also shared a picture with him on his Twitter account.

Viswanath started his professional life as an audiographer. His filmmaking career began under director Adurthi Subba Rao after a brief stint as a sound engineer, and he later went on to work as an assistant director for Telugu film Pathala Bhairavi in 1951.

With the 1965 movie Aatma Gowravam, Viswanath made his directorial debut and went on to win the state Nandi award.

The director then released Chelleli Kapuram, O Seeta Katha, Jeevana Jyoti, and Sarada. In addition to performing in major films, Viswanath also directed some of them, including Swarabhishekam, Pandurangadu, Narasimha Naidu, Lakshmi Narasimha and Seemasimham, Kuruthipunal, Kakkai Siraginilae and Bagavathi.

Additionally, he appeared in over twenty films from the Tamil and Telugu film industries. He also did many collaborations with Rakesh Roshan in Bollywood. He was honoured with Padma Shri honour in 1992 and the Dada Saheb Phalke in 2017. Over the course of a career spanning over four decades, he had won the Filmfare awards eight times.